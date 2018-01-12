Temperatures dropping the rest of the day and overnight

The cold front is here and winds are very strong out of the north. Clouds have moved over as well. Winds will stay strong overnight at 15-25 mph with gusts in the 30s. Still possible for a light wintry mix tonight from Graham to Jacksboro and up to Montague County. Any amounts will be light and we shouldn't see any travel issues here. Expect big travel issues south and east of DFW.

Temperatures will be in the teens when you head out the door Tuesday morning with wind chills in the single digits. Protect your pipes, pets, and people sensitive to cold weather. Highs tomorrow only make it to the freezing mark. Temperatures will be cold again Wednesday morning as well but the wind will be weaker.

Good news is that temperatures rebound quickly the rest of the week. By Thursday, we'll be in the 50s and Friday and Saturday we'll see highs near 70. Winds will be strong for the end of the week as well. Stay warm!

-First Alert Meteorologist Zach Holder