Tracking the Next Front

Our next in a series of fronts, arrives tonight and early Saturday, bringing another cold airmass for Saturday. By morning, we'll be in the teens to near 20. With sunshine and mainly light winds, highs will only reach the upper 30s by afternoon. Sunday looks like the nicest day this weekend with highs near 52. Another blast of cold arrives late Monday night into Tuesday, sending us into the deep freeze for a few days. A weather pattern change may allow us to warm up some late next week.
Ken Johnson, First Alert Chief Meteorologist
3601 Seymour Highway
Wichita Falls, TX 76309
(940) 322.6957
rhaddox@kauz.com
(940) 322-6957EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.