Tracking the Next Front

Our next in a series of fronts, arrives tonight and early Saturday, bringing another cold airmass for Saturday. By morning, we'll be in the teens to near 20. With sunshine and mainly light winds, highs will only reach the upper 30s by afternoon. Sunday looks like the nicest day this weekend with highs near 52. Another blast of cold arrives late Monday night into Tuesday, sending us into the deep freeze for a few days. A weather pattern change may allow us to warm up some late next week.

Ken Johnson, First Alert Chief Meteorologist