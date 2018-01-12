Very cold air returns Monday

The 50s felt very nice today with the sun out in full force. Unfortunately, we'll see the brief warm-up come to an end. Monday we'll start off clear and cold, overnight lows will fall to the upper 20s. Temperatures across much of the area will make it to the 40s before a strong cold front moves through and brings back the arctic air. The cold front is expected to cross the Red River around lunchtime and early afternoon. Winds will pick up out of the north at 15-25 mph with gusts in the 30s. Temperatures will fall below freezing by the evening. A light wintry mix will be possible for Montague, southern Clay, Archer, Jack, and Young Counties. A few slick spots could develop but travel shouldn't be heavily impacted in our area. If you have plans in DFW or in Central Texas, travel could become difficult farther to the south thanks to heavier wintry mix and more accumulation expected.

Despite the lack of winter weather, it will still be dangerously cold with highs in the 30s Tuesday and Wednesday. Overnight lows will be in the teens. Protect pipes, pets, and people around you.

-First Alert Meteorologist Zach Holder