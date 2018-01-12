Iconic ball glove factory goes green

A 90-year-old company has a new place to call home.

Nokona Ball Glove has now joined Nocona Boot and Brewery and has moved into the old boot store.

"It has taken a little while to find everything that we have moved and get everything going, but it is coming together," said Executive Vice President, Rob Storey. "I think everybody is super excited."

The factory moved to the boot store in December and started operations the first week of January.

The new location is bringing changes.

"We installed eight very large sunroofs, that allow us lighting even without lights, last week," said Storey. "We were able to operate without lights while the electricians were working."

The entire boot factory wants to use as much natural energy as possible

This is the first time for Storey to experience something so new.

"We use leather which is a natural product and getting the sun now from the sky, that is helping us with our lighting," said Storey.

"We are going to a very efficient LED, which should lower our impact on the electrical grid. It is going to be a win for everybody."

Before the move, the factory did not have proper heating and air.

A green factory brings a controlled climate.

"We can't wait for the heat of summer to get here so that we can enjoy," said Storey.

The new addition makes Storey happy to be home.

"It has allowed us to take advantage of this old historic building that everybody in Nocona has always been proud of as a local treasure, and we're bringing it back to life," said Storey.

The ball glove factory is 98% green.

Their goal is to operate at 100%.

