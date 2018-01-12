Teen served with two additional aggravated robbery warrants while behind bars

A young Wichita Falls man, behind bars accused of committing one aggravated robbery, was served with two warrants for two more aggravated robberies this week. (Source: WCSO)

On December 29, 2017, just after 8 p.m. officers were dispatched to the Dollar Saver convenient store in the 900 block of Kemp Blvd.

The two store clerks said the store had just been robbed by suspect 19-year-old Raymond Durham, Jr. The clerks said Durham walked into the store wearing a dark-colored sweatshirt, black pants and blue shorts underneath and a black cover over his face and robbed the store at knife-point.

One of the clerks told police she knew it was Durham because they went to school together, she recognized his voice and he frequents the store.

Officers found Durham a short time later at his home and arrested him for the robbery.

This Thursday, Durham was served with two warrants for two additional aggravated robbery charges from two separate alleged crimes at the Zoom in Food Store on the 2300 block of Seymour Highway.

The first took place on October 1, 2017, and the second took place on November 11, 2017. In both robberies, the clerks described a suspect that matched Durham's description and said the suspect had a knife.

Durham is now facing three counts of aggravated robbery. His combined bond has been set at $75,000.

