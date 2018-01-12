United Regional ER still busy but manageable

Officials at United Regional said as of Friday evening the hospital is functioning at a level two or three capacity. (Source: KAUZ)

The emergency room is still busy according to officials but it is much more manageable for the staff.

Fewer patients are requiring to be hospitalized for the flu and other respiratory illnesses the hospital is happy to report.

