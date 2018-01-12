DPS Trooper urges drivers to use caution following head-on collision

DPS Troopers continue to investigate a deadly wreck Thursday night between Wichita Falls and Burkburnett.

Just after 8 p.m. Texas State Troopers responded to a head-on collision on I-44 a mile south of the Daniels Road exit.

"Unfortunately it was at highway speeds and they both ended up dying from their injuries," DPS Sergeant, Dan Buesing said.

The two killed were identified as 54-year-old Devery Holliday and 57-year-old Russell Williams.

Sgt. Buesing said it's unknown why Williams was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes, but distractions are a possibility.

"Keep those distractions limited," Sgt. Buesing said. "Pay attention to what you are doing. We have not had a day on our Texas highways without a death since November 2000."

Driving at night can be dangerous. Thursday night was one example why. Sgt. Buesing believes that one fatal wreck is one too many.

"We've got to do a better job of paying attention," Sgt. Buesing said. "Keeping those distractions down, drinking and driving of course. Get designated drivers and use the ride programs that are out there."

He said when traveling at night it's just that much more important for people to be aware of their surroundings.

"Even though our speed limit is 75 mph, you can only see so far ahead," Sgt. Buesing said. "So slow down a little bit. Give yourself time to adjust to anything happening in front of you."

He said deadly wrecks happen, but they continue to educate young kids in hopes of reducing the number.

"The earlier they can understand that they have to put the cell phone down in the car, the better," Sgt. Buesing said. "And if we could get more education added on top of that, it would be great. Fewer distractions, drinking and driving, buckling up, spreading the word and educating a younger population to help prevent these fatalities."

In 2016 there were 360 fatal head-on collisions in Texas. Sgt. Buesing urges people to buckle up, slow down, and drive more defensively, especially at night.

He added that there are cable barriers in the median to stop cars on portions of I-44, but there weren't in the area of this wreck.

He said TxDOT is looking into installing them all the way down to the Missle Road exit in Wichita Falls.

