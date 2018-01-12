HS soccer scores and highlights, Jan 12 - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

HS soccer scores and highlights, Jan 12

By Quinton Walter, Sports Anchor, Reporter
Rider girls soccer huddle. / source: KAUZ Rider girls soccer huddle. / source: KAUZ
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Boys

Boomtown Invitational - Burkburnett

Gainesville   3
Burkburnett  0

Graham  2
Hirschi    4

Saturday Schedule:

9 a.m.: Graham vs Springtown
11 a.m.: Hirschi vs Stephenville
1 p.m.: Burkburnett vs Pampa
3 p.m.: Gainesville vs Lubbock Cooper

Denton Guyer Tournament

#4 Wichita Falls  0
North Crowley     1

Allen Showcase

Rider                  1
#2 John Paul II  0
RID: Colsen Welch G

Girls

United Invitational - Wichita Falls

Montwood  0
Rider          1
RID: Emma Baley G

#2 Bishop Lynch  3
Wichita Falls        1
WF: Alyssa Mullins G

WFHS JV  1
Hirschi       3

Rider        9
Americas  0
RID: Maddi Kyle 4 G

Hirschi      1
Americas  8

Saturday's schedule (changed from original, all games will be 20-minute halves)

11:30 a.m.: Rider vs #2 Bishop Lynch, Memorial
11:30 a.m.: WFHS vs Montwood, Garnett Field (McNiel)
11:30 a.m.: Rider JV1 vs Americas, Field E
1:00 p.m.: WFHS vs Americas, Memorial
1:00 p.m.: Hirschi vs Abilene Wylie, Garnett Field (McNiel)

