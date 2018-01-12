HS Basketball scores and highlights: Jan 12

Neel, Hicks lead MSU as Mustangs hold off Western Depth, defense lead MSU women past WNMU The MSU Mustangs utilized its depth and stymied Western New Mexico for much of the evening. Midwestern State forced a season-high 31 turnovers in a 62-42 victory over the Mustangs of Silver City. With the win, MSU improves to 8-5 overall on the season and 5-2 in Lone Star Conference play. The first half was a wild affair, featuring 15 lead changes and four ties in a back-and-for...