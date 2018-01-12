HS Basketball scores and highlights: Jan 12 - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

HS Basketball scores and highlights: Jan 12

By Quinton Walter, Sports Anchor, Reporter
Windthorst's Tatum Veitenheimer scored her 3,000th career point Friday night against Seymour / Source: KAUZ Windthorst's Tatum Veitenheimer scored her 3,000th career point Friday night against Seymour / Source: KAUZ
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Boys

District 5-5A

#20 Rider       41 (3-1)
Denton Ryan  52 (4-0)

District 6-4A

Graham     34 (0-1)
#6 Hirschi  74 (1-0)

Vernon         56 (0-1)
Burkburnett  91 (1-0)
BURK: Jalen White 16 pts

District 8-3A

#10 Bowie  77 (4-1)
City View    39 (2-3)

#11 Nocona  71 (4-1)
Henrietta      61 (2-3)

Boyd              22 (1-4)
#18 Holliday  40 (4-1)
HOL: Noah Parker 21 pts

District 9-2A

Archer City  60 (5-0)
Quanah       53 (2-3)
AC: Conner Byrd 12 pts

Electra  54 (4-0)
Olney    37 (0-5)

Petrolia   20 (1-4)
Munday  36 (1-4)

Seymour     48 (4-1)
Windthorst  33 (2-2)

District 8-1A

Benjamin  55 (3-0)
Crowell     39 (0-3)

Harrold     41 (1-2)
Knox City  67 (3-0)

TAPPS 1-1A

Kingdom Prep  41 (1-1)
Notre Dame     40 (1-2)
ND: Jack Trivette 15 pts

Christ Academy    40 (2-1)
Wichita Christian  52 (3-0)
CA: Logan Cypher 13 pts

Girls

District 5-5A

Rider              34 (1-5)
Denton Ryan  50 (4-2)

District 6-4A

Graham  62 (2-0)
Hirschi    57 (2-1)

Vernon         39 (0-3)
Burkburnett  62 (2-0)
BURK: Eternity Jackson 22 pts, Carolyn Thomas 13

District 8-3A

Bowie       69 (7-0)
City View  22 (0-7)

Nocona    62 (4-3)
Henrietta  48 (1-6)
NOC: Averee Kleinhans 32 pts
HEN: Maddie Brown 24 pts, 10 reb

Boyd       62 (2-5)
Holliday  64 (3-4)
HOL: Kaylie Rivers 15 pts

District 9-2A

#18 Seymour   31 (5-2)
#5 Windthorst  65 (6-0)
WIN: Tatum Veitenheimer 29 pts (reached 3,000 career pts)

#13 Archer City  42 (6-1)
Quanah              28 (2-5)
AC: Kacey Hasley 21 pts, 17 reb

Petrolia   47 (3-4)
Munday  50 (2-5)

District 8-1A

Benjamin  71 (3-0)
Crowell     27 (2-1)
BEN: Myca Flowers 31 pts, 12 reb

District 21-1A

Gold-Burg  19 (1-5)
Slidell         53 (6-0)

Forestburg  44 (4-2)
Midway       20 (0-6)

TAPPS 1-1A

#2 Kingdom Prep  36 (1-1)
#4 Notre Dame     43 (3-0)
ND: Ellen Parkey/Reagan Macha 14 pts each

Christ Academy    45 (2-1)
Wichita Christian  34 (1-2)
CA: Danielle Okeke 17 pts

