Two arrested for possession of meth in Wichita Falls. - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

By Christian Terry, Digital Producer
Two people were arrested for drug possession Friday evening. (Source:RNN) Two people were arrested for drug possession Friday evening. (Source:RNN)
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

Two suspects arrested Friday night face drug charges. 

Police say they pulled over a grey pick-up truck around Warford Street in Wichita Falls about 6:30 p.m.

Officers say, two occupants inside the vehicle, a man and a woman, were each in possession of meth.

They were both hauled off to the Wichita County Jail.

