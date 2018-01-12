Two arrested for possession of meth in Wichita Falls.

Two people were arrested for drug possession Friday evening. (Source:RNN)

Two suspects arrested Friday night face drug charges.

Police say they pulled over a grey pick-up truck around Warford Street in Wichita Falls about 6:30 p.m.

Officers say, two occupants inside the vehicle, a man and a woman, were each in possession of meth.

They were both hauled off to the Wichita County Jail.

