Man in custody after police chase in WF

Crews are slowly digging away masses of mud, boulders and toppled trees after deadly mudslides ravaged a California community but officials say they've already cleared enough debris from creek canals to prevent a...
Crews are slowly digging away masses of mud, boulders and toppled trees after deadly mudslides ravaged a California community but officials say they've already cleared enough debris from creek canals to prevent a potential disaster when it rains again.
The U.S. Geological Survey is reporting an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.3 off Peru's coast.
The U.S. Geological Survey is reporting an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.3 off Peru's coast.
The federal government says grass and guns don't mix, and that is putting gun owners who use marijuana in a potentially uncomfortable position.
The federal government says grass and guns don't mix, and that is putting gun owners who use marijuana in a potentially uncomfortable position.