Man in custody after police chase in WF

By Christian Terry, Digital Producer
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

One man is in custody after leading police on a chase in Wichita Falls Saturday night.

Officers say it all started in the 2500 block of Iowa Park Road around 4:30 p.m. when they got a call about an aggravated assault.

They say the suspect, Mitchell Audie Hutchings, threatened someone with a knife, and when they arrived at that location, Hutchings took off in his car.

Officers tried to stop Hutchings but he kept going and led them on a slow speed pursuit.

Hutchings eventually pulled over in the 4500 block of Northeast Freeway. 

Police say he surrendered peacefully. Officers did find a knife in his car. 

Hutchings was arrested on aggravated assault charges and felony evading arrest or detention in a vehicle.

Police say no one was hurt and nothing was damaged during the chase. 

