HS Soccer scores and highlights: Jan. 13

By Quinton Walter, Sports Anchor, Reporter
Rider's Maddi Kyle scores her second goal of a 2-0 win over Bishop Lynch.
Boys

Boomtown Invitational - Burkburnett

Graham        4
Springtown  1
First win in Graham school history!

Consolation Champ game

Hirschi          1 
Stephenville 1
Hirschi wins 4-3 on pk's

Third Place game

Pampa          0
Burkburnett   1
BURK: AJ Ranjel G, Jackson Holt Ast.

Championship game

Gainesville           1
Lubbock Cooper   1
Gainesville wins 4-3 on pk's 

Denton Guyer Tournament

#4 Wichita Falls  1
Cleburne             1
WF:  Alex Ramirez G, Adrian Botello Ast. 

Allen Showcase

Rider                1
Dallas Conrad  1

Girls


United Invitational - Wichita Falls

RIder                    2
#2 Bishop Lynch  0
RID: Maddi Kyle 2 G

Wichita Falls   1 
Montwood      0
WF: Alyssa Salinas G

Wichita Falls  4 
Americas       0

