Midwestern State basketball roundup

MSU Survives Overtime Thriller Against Greyhounds

In a game that featured 14 lead changes, including seven in overtime, Midwestern State was able to hold on for a victory against Eastern New Mexico, 89-87. Senior guard Devante Pullum drove the lane, knocked down a layup and drew contact with 1:21 to play to give the Mustangs the lead for good.



The win didn't come easy for the Mustangs as the Greyhounds overcame a 10-point second half deficit to force overtime. MSU shot a season-low 55.2 percent from the charity stripe on 29 attempts allowing ENMU to close the gap late in the contest.



With 35 seconds to go in regulation and a 71-67 lead, Eastern's Lamarquis Thompson knocked down a triple to cut the score to one. After a pair of free throws by Pullum extended the lead back to three, Thompson knocked down another trey to tie the game with 15 seconds to play. Pullum had an opportunity to win it in regulation for the Mustangs, but his jumper from the left block hit the back iron and bounced out.



In overtime, the Greyhounds got the first score, but Midwestern State had the last word. Both teams exchanged three pointers as senior guard Brandon Neel and freshman guard Charles Callier hit a pair of daggers from beyond the arc, both to give MSU the lead.



With 1:21 to play, Pullum's layup gave the Mustangs the lead for good. Senior forward Josh Huntley extended the lead to four on a layup with 43 seconds to go. Missed free throws again gave ENMU an opportunity to tie or win the game, but Arcaim Lallemand's jumper with two seconds to go bounced out as MSU survived.



Neel finished with 23 points, five rebounds and six assists while Huntley had a double-double with 17 points and 13 rebounds. Playing against his younger brother, Pullum had 15 points and seven assists.



Zach Parker led the Greyhounds with 18 points as ENMU fell to 7-9 overall and 2-5 in LSC action.

Quick Start Ignites Midwestern State Against Eastern New Mexico

The MSU Mustangs rode a lights-out shooting first half to claim a 73-57 win over Eastern New Mexico at D.L. Ligon Coliseum. The Mustangs put up 47 points in the first half, the most in a half by Midwestern State this season.



The Mustangs started the game lighting up the scoreboard in the first half, going 13-of-20 (65.0 percent) from the field and 5-of-6 from deep to take a 47-31 lead into the locker room. Senior guard Whitney Taylor went a perfect 3-for-3 from deep and led MSU with 11 points.



Although the Mustangs would hit just one field goal in the first 12 minutes of the second half, the defense allowed just 26 points in the second half. Although ENMU would pull within nine at the 4:49 mark in the fourth quarter, the game was never in question as the Mustangs consistently capitalized on trips to the free throw line.



Four players finished in double-figures with a pair narrowly missing a double-double. Senior guard Jasmine Richardson and senior forward Micheline Mercelita posted 15 and 13 points, respectively, while both grabbed nine rebounds. Taylor closed the afternoon with 14 points and six rebounds while freshman Hannah Reynolds had a season-high 13.



The Greyhounds were led by senior wing Mikaehla Connor with 19 points and seven rebounds. ENMU drops to 8-7 overall and 4-4 in Lone Star Conference play.

