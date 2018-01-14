WWE returns to WF with a SLAM

© WWE fans came out in droves to watch their favorite wrestlers compete in Wichita Falls Kay Yeager Coliseum after four years.

Texoma Wrestling fans rejoiced as WWE returned to Wichita Falls after four years.

The most electrifying athletes in sports entertainment slammed their way into Kay Yeager Coliseum in Wichita Falls Saturday night as World Wrestling Entertainment made its long-awaited return.

"When those lights go off, you know you're in for a good show," Christopher Castillo said.

Many lifelong fans said they were 'in shock' WWE returned.

Jose Torres, 20, said it was 'surreal.' He said he was celebrating his 21st birthday a little early by living out a dream, attending a wrestling show.

Like Torres, other fans said it was a 'special moment' to see their favorite athletes up close.

"I've seen these guys every Monday and Tuesday and to finally be there live and experience it is a dream come true," Castillo said.

"My husbands and I, our very first date was to Impact Wrestling and this was basically our second date since we've had kids," Rashel Gray said. "Now, it's to WWE so now it's 10 times more special."

Wichita Falls MPEC General Manager Brian Hoffman said bringing the show back to Wichita Falls was harder than he first thought but he said it was worth it.

"It really goes to show the community will come out to support events once we bring them downtown," Hoffman said.

He also said Texoma wrestling fans should 'rest assure' next time it will not take four years to see their favorite WWE athletes again.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved