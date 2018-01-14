Kemp Center celebrates Karnevale for a good cause

The Kemp Center celebrated a century of the arts at its 14th Annual Karnevale Gala Saturday night.

The event helps fund several children's arts programs like the Hospice of Wichita Falls' Camp Grin Again, the Boys and Girls Club and Wichita Falls Housing Authority.

This year's event was a roaring 20s themed party to honor 100 years of arts. Event holders said the support from the community was overwhelming.

"I'm so grateful to see everyone come together and support such an incredible cause and it really makes me so proud of our community," Shannon Koppage the event-organizer said.

Last year's event helped raise $20,000 to support children's arts programs and Koppage said she hopes this year's Karnevale can top that amount.