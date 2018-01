Fire damages unit at Wichita Ridge Apartments

Fire crews say overheated grease from a skillet caused a fire Sunday at an apartment complex in Wichita Falls.

It happened a little after 12 p.m. at the Wichita Ridge apartment complex. It took about five minutes to control the fire.

19 firefighters were called to the scene but no one was injured.

The damage is estimated to be around $3000 total.

