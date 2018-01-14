Texoma kids show off prized animals

Kids headed out to the J.S. Bridwell Ag Center to show off their animals for the judges and the public. (Source:RNN Texoma)

Kids from across Wichita County came out to the J.S. Bridwell Ag Center Friday and Saturday to show off the fruit of their labor.

The Wichita County Junior Livestock Show brought competitors from Wichita Falls, Iowa Park, Electra, and Burkburnett out to show off their prized animals. There were divisions for horses, hogs, turkeys, and chickens. We talked to several kids who told us they are extremely proud of the work they have put in to raising these animals and are happy to have people come see what they have done.

"It's the best thing," said Arden Nimetz with Wichita County 4-H. "Just because you can show off your horse to everyone. It's just fun. This is my favorite thing to do."

The kids all worked extremely hard towards raising these animals and had lots of fun doing it. Congratulations to all the winner's this weekend.

