WF Family remembers daughter killed in car crash

Family and friends are mourning the loss of Danielle Shelton, 28, who was killed in a tragic car accident just a few days.

Danielle, a young mother, lost her life Wednesday afternoon after the car she was in hit a traffic light pole at the intersection of Loop 11 and North Beverly Drive.

Shelly Shelton, Danielle's mother, said she will be remembered as a loving person with a big heart.

"She had three beautiful girls who she loved more than anything in this world," Shelton said. "She loved her mom and dad and loved time with family. She was just a very good person."

Shelton said her daughter was always a happy child.

"She was in beauty pageants," Shelton said. "She loved animals and she was in 4-H and just loved life."

Jimmy York, the owner of Promiseland Bar, said he watched Danielle grow up and she was like family.

"Danielle will be remembered as a young lady that went through some hard times but she would still survive," York said.

York is now helping her family survive during this difficult time by collecting monetary donations at his business to help with Danielle's funeral expenses.

He's also hosting a benefit at Promiseland Bar for Danielle February 10th to help raise money for her three daughters.

If you can't make it but wish to help you can do so by donating money to Danielle's GoFundMe page.



