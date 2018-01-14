Duncan girl killed in dog attack

A Duncan girl's death is under investigation after a dog attack inside a home. Duncan Police Lt. John Byers said it happened around 3 p.m. on Sunday. Officers responded to a dog bite call at a home around F Street.

The girl was taken to the hospital but died there from her injuries. The girl's identity has not been released.

When officers got to the scene, the medium-sized mix-breed dog ran off. When the dog was later found, Byers said the dog started toward the officer, and the dog was shot. Byers said the dog will be sent to a veterinarian to determine the exact breed. The dog was a family pet.

Byers said police are interviewing witnesses, and continuing to investigate what led up to the attack and the girl's death.

Copyright 2018 KSWO. All rights reserved.