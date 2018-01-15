1 injured in drive-by shooting

Wichita Falls police are investigating a drive-by shooting that injured one person.

The shooting happened at 4:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon at the intersection of Kell East and Brook Avenue.

Police say the victim's car was at the light when a white sedan shot at the vehicle, injuring a passenger.

The passenger was hit in the abdomen, but is expected to recover.

Authorities say they do not believe the victim was targeted.

So far, no arrests have been made.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved