Manhunt Monday

Fire belched from the shuttle boat Sunday afternoon as it was heading out on one of its regular runs to a casino ship when the crew decided to turn around, police said.
Fire belched from the shuttle boat Sunday afternoon as it was heading out on one of its regular runs to a casino ship when the crew decided to turn around, police said.
Anti-poverty activists in New Mexico and a groundbreaking declaration from the Oklahoma-based Cherokee Nation about the tribe's role in promoting equality are part of the focus of Martin Luther King Jr. Day...
Anti-poverty activists in New Mexico and a groundbreaking declaration from the Oklahoma-based Cherokee Nation about the tribe's role in promoting equality are part of the focus of Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebrations.
One person continues to recover after getting shot in a drive-by Sunday afternoon in Wichita Falls.
One person continues to recover after getting shot in a drive-by Sunday afternoon in Wichita Falls.
Olympic gymnastics champion Simone Biles says she is among the athletes sexually abused by a now-imprisoned former USA Gymnastics team doctor.
Olympic gymnastics champion Simone Biles says she is among the athletes sexually abused by a now-imprisoned former USA Gymnastics team doctor.
Today is Martin Luther King Jr. day and it's not just a holiday. It's also known as a national day of service. A group of girls donated their time to the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank to do their part to make sure no one goes hungry and keep Dr. King's legacy alive.
Today is Martin Luther King Jr. day and it's not just a holiday. It's also known as a national day of service. A group of girls donated their time to the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank to do their part to make sure no one goes hungry and keep Dr. King's legacy alive.