Manhunt Monday

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

The Wichita Falls Police Department is searching for this week's Manhunt Monday suspect.

Matthew Gary is wanted for Burglary of a Habitation. The 31-year-old stands six feet tall and weighs 189 pounds. 

Gary should be considered dangerous and possibly armed. If you know where he is you are being asked to call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888. 

You never have to give your name and if your tip helps lead to an arrest it could earn you $500. 

