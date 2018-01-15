Gunfire in Garland leaves 1 man dead, 2 teens wounded

Police say gunfire at a Dallas-area residence has one man dead and two teens wounded. (Source: RNN)

GARLAND, Texas (AP) - Police say gunfire at a Dallas-area residence has one man dead and two teens wounded.

Garland police are trying to determine what sparked the shootings before dawn Monday. Police didn't immediately announce any arrests.

Officers responded to a call about someone being shot at a home and that people in a fleeing red car possibly were involved.

A Garland police statement says officers stopped a vehicle, driving without the headlights off, matching the description of the car. Four people were inside, including a 13-year-old boy who'd been shot. He's hospitalized in stable condition.

Officers who arrived at a Garland home found two people shot. Police say a 22-year-old man was pronounced dead at a hospital. A 15-year-old boy was listed as stable.

Further details weren't immediately released.

