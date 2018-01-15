Man sentenced for drug possession in Montague Co. - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Man sentenced for drug possession in Montague Co.

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
Connect
Robert Ross Miller, II, was sentenced on Thursday for possessing a little more than seven grams of methamphetamine during a traffic stop on October 17, 2016. (Source: RNN) Robert Ross Miller, II, was sentenced on Thursday for possessing a little more than seven grams of methamphetamine during a traffic stop on October 17, 2016. (Source: RNN)
MONTAGUE COUNTY,TX (KAUZ) -

A man was sentenced to five years in prison in a Montague County courtroom last week. 

According to Bowie News, Robert Ross Miller, II, was sentenced on Thursday for possessing a little more than seven grams of methamphetamine during a traffic stop on October 17, 2016. 

A DPS trooper stopped Miller just outside of Bowie on U.S. 287 and 7.13 grams of meth was discovered. The jury took one hour to find Miller guilty. 

97th District Attorney, Casey Polhemus said the charge carries a punishment range of two to 20 years in prison and a fine up to $10,000.

"I am very pleased with the guilty verdict rendered by the jury," said Polhemus to Bowie News. "As a resident of Montague County Texas, I am proud the jury handed down a prison sentence demonstrating that methamphetamine use will not be tolerated."

Along with the five-year sentence, Miller will also have to pay an $8,000 fine.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved
 

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • Olympic champ Simone Biles says she was abused by doctor

    Olympic champ Simone Biles says she was abused by doctor

    Monday, January 15 2018 5:23 PM EST2018-01-15 22:23:09 GMT
    Monday, January 15 2018 7:45 PM EST2018-01-16 00:45:46 GMT

    Olympic gymnastics champion Simone Biles says she is among the athletes sexually abused by a now-imprisoned former USA Gymnastics team doctor.

    Olympic gymnastics champion Simone Biles says she is among the athletes sexually abused by a now-imprisoned former USA Gymnastics team doctor.

  • King children criticize Trump, decry racism on MLK holiday

    King children criticize Trump, decry racism on MLK holiday

    Monday, January 15 2018 9:12 AM EST2018-01-15 14:12:58 GMT
    Monday, January 15 2018 7:44 PM EST2018-01-16 00:44:42 GMT
    Martin Luther King Junior's daughter, Bernice King, took issue with President Trump on the holiday honoring the Civil Rights icon. (Source: CNN)Martin Luther King Junior's daughter, Bernice King, took issue with President Trump on the holiday honoring the Civil Rights icon. (Source: CNN)

    Anti-poverty activists in New Mexico and a groundbreaking declaration from the Oklahoma-based Cherokee Nation about the tribe's role in promoting equality are part of the focus of Martin Luther King Jr. Day...

    Anti-poverty activists in New Mexico and a groundbreaking declaration from the Oklahoma-based Cherokee Nation about the tribe's role in promoting equality are part of the focus of Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebrations.

  • Casino company: Boat that caught fire had no past problems

    Casino company: Boat that caught fire had no past problems

    Sunday, January 14 2018 10:52 PM EST2018-01-15 03:52:57 GMT
    Monday, January 15 2018 7:43 PM EST2018-01-16 00:43:49 GMT

    Fire belched from the shuttle boat Sunday afternoon as it was heading out on one of its regular runs to a casino ship when the crew decided to turn around, police said.

    Fire belched from the shuttle boat Sunday afternoon as it was heading out on one of its regular runs to a casino ship when the crew decided to turn around, police said.

    •   
Powered by Frankly