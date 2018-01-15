Man sentenced for drug possession in Montague Co.

Robert Ross Miller, II, was sentenced on Thursday for possessing a little more than seven grams of methamphetamine during a traffic stop on October 17, 2016. (Source: RNN)

A man was sentenced to five years in prison in a Montague County courtroom last week.

According to Bowie News, Robert Ross Miller, II, was sentenced on Thursday for possessing a little more than seven grams of methamphetamine during a traffic stop on October 17, 2016.

A DPS trooper stopped Miller just outside of Bowie on U.S. 287 and 7.13 grams of meth was discovered. The jury took one hour to find Miller guilty.

97th District Attorney, Casey Polhemus said the charge carries a punishment range of two to 20 years in prison and a fine up to $10,000.

"I am very pleased with the guilty verdict rendered by the jury," said Polhemus to Bowie News. "As a resident of Montague County Texas, I am proud the jury handed down a prison sentence demonstrating that methamphetamine use will not be tolerated."

Along with the five-year sentence, Miller will also have to pay an $8,000 fine.

