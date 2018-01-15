Texomans choose to give back for MLK day - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Texomans choose to give back for MLK day

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
A group of teens from Our Redeemer Lutheran Church donated their time to the Food Bank Monday morning. (Source: KAUZ)
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

Many Texomans got the day off in observation of Martin Luther King, Jr. day. Some took advantage of this day to serve the community. 

A group of teens from Our Redeemer Lutheran Church donated their time to the Food Bank Monday morning. The girls helped the non-profit pack produced bags for those in need.

Faith Refuge also got some help from a woman who wanted to give back on this day. The volunteer helped out in the kitchen and served lunch.

