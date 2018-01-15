Home destroyed in afternoon fire in Wichita Falls

Around 3:45 p.m. the Wichita Falls Fire Department was called out to a duplex home in the 1600 block of McGregor in reference to a structure fire. (Source: KAUZ)

A fire destroys a home in Wichita Falls on Monday afternoon.

Around 3:45 p.m. the Wichita Falls Fire Department was called out to a duplex home in the 1600 block of McGregor in reference to a structure fire.

It took crews about 20 minutes to put out the flames. Officials said no one was injured in the fire. An investigation into what caused the fire is still ongoing.

