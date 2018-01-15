Animal advocates give tips to keep children and animals safe

Olympic gymnastics champion Simone Biles says she is among the athletes sexually abused by a now-imprisoned former USA Gymnastics team doctor.
From southern Texas to the northern tip of Maine, about 100 million Americans are under winter weather advisories.
On Monday, around 8:30 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 3000 block of Speedway in reference to a check suspicious person.
Contractors shut down both lanes of traffic on northbound I-44 and at least one lane is expected to be open under the bridge as work continues.
Fire belched from the shuttle boat Sunday afternoon as it was heading out on one of its regular runs to a casino ship when the crew decided to turn around, police said.
