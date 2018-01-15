Community members choose to serve on MLK Day

Girls volunteer at the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank for MLK Day of serving.

Monday was Martin Luther King Jr. day and it is not just a holiday. It is also known as a national day of service.

A group of girls donated their time to the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank to do their part to make sure no one goes hungry and keep Dr. King's legacy alive.

The volunteers are members of Girl's Embracing Mission Service, a group with Our Redeemer Lutheran Church.

"Today is a day where it's better to give than to receive," Danielle Parish, a G.E.M.S member said.

Danielle and her sister Brooke said they wanted to make a difference on this day. The group helped pack produce in bags.

"We just want to help the families and children who don't have food," Brooke Parish said.

The Food Bank was not the only non-profit that got some extra help on this day of service. Faith Refuge welcomed a new volunteer Monday afternoon who also wanted to serve the community on her day off.

"She helped serve lunch to the ladies and children," Michelle Ferguson, the food service director for Faith Refuge said. "She helped prepare the snacks for the children. She was amazing."

The volunteer was an extra helping hand Ferguson said they're in need of every day.

"We cannot survive without our volunteers and it's a good day to volunteer," Ferguson said.

You can also make a difference, both the Food Bank and Faith Refuge are always in need of volunteers.

