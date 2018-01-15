WF residents concerned following drive-by shooting

Wichita Falls police work the scene of a drive-by shooting at the intersection of Brook and Avenue and Kell East. (Source: KAUZ)

One person continues to recover after getting shot in a drive-by Sunday afternoon in Wichita Falls.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of Brook Avenue and Kell East.

The gunman is still on the loose and police do not believe the victim was targeted by the suspect in the white Sudan.

"It doesn't surprise me," resident Raymond Lopez said. "There's a lot of violence around and I don't condone violence."

Some residents feel safe, while others are staying in their homes trying to stay safe.

"I just try to stay away from it," Lopez said. "I stay at home a lot because that's where I feel safe. It's my sanctuary. There's a lot going on in the streets."

The victim is expected to be okay after being hit in the abdomen. Lopez said he's grateful for that and added it could have happened to anyone.

"I don't like to ride my bike in certain areas," he said.

Newschannel 6 talked to other neighbors in the area. One said they feel safe and believe it was just kids being stupid. Another said they are disturbed by the news, and added that the area has gone downhill the last ten years.

Many are uneasy that the gunman is still on the loose. Lopez said he finds his comfort in the Lord.

"Keep your faith in the good Lord and you will be okay," Lopez said. "And God will never forsake you."

Lopez said he tries to keep to himself and not hang out with a lot of people. He said there's a better chance of something like the shooting not happening to him.

The shooting is still under investigation. If you have any information you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 322-9888. You can remain anonymous and a tip that leads to an arrest can lead to a cash prize.

