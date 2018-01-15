Rider freshman stands out in International Bowl

Ola Ayodele dunking during Muidwestern State's 89-87 OT win vs. Eastern. / Source: KAUZ

MSU Survives Overtime Thriller Against Greyhounds In a game that featured 14 lead changes, including seven in overtime, Midwestern State was able to hold on for a victory against Eastern New Mexico, 89-87. Senior guard Devante Pullum drove the lane, knocked down a layup and drew contact with 1:21 to play to give the Mustangs the lead for good. The win didn't come easy for the Mustangs as the Greyhounds overcame a 10-point second half deficit to force overtime. M...