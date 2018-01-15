Rider freshman stands out in International Bowl - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Rider freshman stands out in International Bowl

By Adam Ostrow, Sports Anchor
Rider freshman Tre Boyd joined Adam Ostrow in the Newschannel 6 Studio on Monday / Source: KAUZ
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

This weekend, a Rider High School freshman got to shine on an international stage.

Tre Byrd suited up for Team USA in the "International Bowl" at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, leading his U-17 team to a win over a team from Canada.

He carried the ball 16 times for 84 yards and 4 touchdowns in the game.

Newschannel 6 Sports Director Adam Ostrow caught up with Tre on Monday, click on the video player to hear their conversation!

