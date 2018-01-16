Jason's Deli confirms data breach, Wichita Falls not impacted - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Jason's Deli confirms data breach, Wichita Falls not impacted

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
Connect
As many as two million credit card numbers have been impacted by a hack at 71 Texas Jason's Deli locations. The Wichita Falls location was not impacted. (Source: KAUZ) As many as two million credit card numbers have been impacted by a hack at 71 Texas Jason's Deli locations. The Wichita Falls location was not impacted. (Source: KAUZ)
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Jason's Deli customers in Wichita Falls are not among those whose credit card information was compromised last month. 

But as many as two million credit card numbers have been impacted by a hack. The restaurant chain was notified in December that a large amount of payment card information had popped up for sale on the 'dark web.'

Officials with Jason's Deli now says the security breach has been contained in 71 Texas locations where the breaches were discovered. 

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved
 

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • Olympic champ Simone Biles says she was abused by doctor

    Olympic champ Simone Biles says she was abused by doctor

    Monday, January 15 2018 5:23 PM EST2018-01-15 22:23:09 GMT
    Tuesday, January 16 2018 12:07 PM EST2018-01-16 17:07:03 GMT

    Olympic gymnastics champion Simone Biles says she is among the athletes sexually abused by a now-imprisoned former USA Gymnastics team doctor.

    Olympic gymnastics champion Simone Biles says she is among the athletes sexually abused by a now-imprisoned former USA Gymnastics team doctor.

  • 100 million Americans are in the path of winter storm systems

    100 million Americans are in the path of winter storm systems

    Tuesday, January 16 2018 11:04 AM EST2018-01-16 16:04:18 GMT
    Tuesday, January 16 2018 11:58 AM EST2018-01-16 16:58:47 GMT

    From southern Texas to the northern tip of Maine, about 100 million Americans are under winter weather advisories.

    From southern Texas to the northern tip of Maine, about 100 million Americans are under winter weather advisories.

  • Man arrested for December break-in at Rider High School

    Man arrested for December break-in at Rider High School

    Tuesday, January 16 2018 11:02 AM EST2018-01-16 16:02:51 GMT
    The 44-year-old had an outstanding warrant for burglary of a building. This warrant stemmed from a report taken on December 19, 2017, at Rider High School. (Source: WCSO)The 44-year-old had an outstanding warrant for burglary of a building. This warrant stemmed from a report taken on December 19, 2017, at Rider High School. (Source: WCSO)

    On Monday, around 8:30 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 3000 block of Speedway in reference to a check suspicious person. 

    On Monday, around 8:30 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 3000 block of Speedway in reference to a check suspicious person. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly