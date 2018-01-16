Jason's Deli confirms data breach, Wichita Falls not impacted

As many as two million credit card numbers have been impacted by a hack at 71 Texas Jason's Deli locations. The Wichita Falls location was not impacted. (Source: KAUZ)

Jason's Deli customers in Wichita Falls are not among those whose credit card information was compromised last month.

But as many as two million credit card numbers have been impacted by a hack. The restaurant chain was notified in December that a large amount of payment card information had popped up for sale on the 'dark web.'

Officials with Jason's Deli now says the security breach has been contained in 71 Texas locations where the breaches were discovered.

