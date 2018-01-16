Work begins on Missile Road bridge

Demolition work began on Monday to the Missile Road bridge on I-44. (Source: KAUZ)

Demolition work began on Monday to the Missile Road bridge on I-44.

Contractors shut down both lanes of traffic on northbound I-44 and at least one lane is expected to be open under the bridge as work continues.

Detours are in place and drivers should expect some delays. TxDOT officials said repairs were necessary after a semi hit the bridge back in October.

The work should wrap up the first week in February.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved

