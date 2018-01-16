Work begins on Missile Road bridge - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Work begins on Missile Road bridge

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
Connect
Demolition work began on Monday to the Missile Road bridge on I-44. (Source: KAUZ) Demolition work began on Monday to the Missile Road bridge on I-44. (Source: KAUZ)
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

Demolition work began on Monday to the Missile Road bridge on I-44. 

Contractors shut down both lanes of traffic on northbound I-44 and at least one lane is expected to be open under the bridge as work continues. 

Detours are in place and drivers should expect some delays. TxDOT officials said repairs were necessary after a semi hit the bridge back in October. 

The work should wrap up the first week in February. 

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved
 

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • Olympic champ Simone Biles says she was abused by doctor

    Olympic champ Simone Biles says she was abused by doctor

    Monday, January 15 2018 5:23 PM EST2018-01-15 22:23:09 GMT
    Tuesday, January 16 2018 12:07 PM EST2018-01-16 17:07:03 GMT

    Olympic gymnastics champion Simone Biles says she is among the athletes sexually abused by a now-imprisoned former USA Gymnastics team doctor.

    Olympic gymnastics champion Simone Biles says she is among the athletes sexually abused by a now-imprisoned former USA Gymnastics team doctor.

  • 100 million Americans are in the path of winter storm systems

    100 million Americans are in the path of winter storm systems

    Tuesday, January 16 2018 11:04 AM EST2018-01-16 16:04:18 GMT
    Tuesday, January 16 2018 11:58 AM EST2018-01-16 16:58:47 GMT

    From southern Texas to the northern tip of Maine, about 100 million Americans are under winter weather advisories.

    From southern Texas to the northern tip of Maine, about 100 million Americans are under winter weather advisories.

  • Man arrested for December break-in at Rider High School

    Man arrested for December break-in at Rider High School

    Tuesday, January 16 2018 11:02 AM EST2018-01-16 16:02:51 GMT
    The 44-year-old had an outstanding warrant for burglary of a building. This warrant stemmed from a report taken on December 19, 2017, at Rider High School. (Source: WCSO)The 44-year-old had an outstanding warrant for burglary of a building. This warrant stemmed from a report taken on December 19, 2017, at Rider High School. (Source: WCSO)

    On Monday, around 8:30 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 3000 block of Speedway in reference to a check suspicious person. 

    On Monday, around 8:30 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 3000 block of Speedway in reference to a check suspicious person. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly