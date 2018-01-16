Man arrested for December break-in at Rider High School

The 44-year-old had an outstanding warrant for burglary of a building. This warrant stemmed from a report taken on December 19, 2017, at Rider High School. (Source: WCSO)

Wichita Falls Police arrested a man who is accused of burglary of Rider High School.

On Monday, around 8:30 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 3000 block of Speedway in reference to a check suspicious person.

When officers confronted the suspect, Randy Konovsky, he walked off and was later found at the intersection of Speedway and Avondale.

The 44-year-old had an outstanding warrant for burglary of a building. This warrant stemmed from a report taken on December 19, 2017, at Rider High School.

School officials said on December 15 someone entered the school and began going to different offices and rooms inside the school causing damage to various filing cabinets and doors.

Konovsky was arrested and booked into the Wichita Co. Jail without incident.

