Trial date, tentative location set for Kody Lott murder trial

Thursday, Kody Lott was served behind bars in the Wichita County Jail with the new charges.
Admitted murderer Kody Lott will stand trial for the shooting death of Lauren Landavazo.
The Wichita Falls man who is the suspect in the shooting of two teenage girls on Friday told police during an interview that his actions were not “senseless,” as he planned it out and spoke to the devil about what he was going to do. According to Kody Lott’s arrest affidavit, Lott confessed to police that he shot Lauren Landavazo and Makayla Smith. He told police he knew both girls and the fact that one of them was already in a relationship made him angry.
Wichita Falls is getting more affordable housing and saving the taxpayers over $1 million.
The testimony comes just one week after a very public excommunication from Trump's closest confines following the publication of Michael Wolff's "Fire and Fury."
On Tuesday afternoon, smoke was seen bellowing from a property along FM 2393 and Ray Road in Dean.
President Trump rejected a bipartisan bill to resolve DACA last Thursday.
Lott's trial for the shooting death of Lauren Landavazo has been set for September 10. A tentative location has been confirmed in Tarrant County.
