Trial date, tentative location set for Kody Lott murder trial

The Wichita Falls man who is the suspect in the shooting of two teenage girls on Friday told police during an interview that his actions were not “senseless,” as he planned it out and spoke to the devil about what he was going to do. According to Kody Lott’s arrest affidavit, Lott confessed to police that he shot Lauren Landavazo and Makayla Smith. He told police he knew both girls and the fact that one of them was already in a relationship made him angry.

Thursday, Kody Lott was served behind bars in the Wichita County Jail with the new charges.

Officials with the 30th District Court in Wichita Falls confirmed late Tuesday morning admitted murderer Kody Lott will stand trial in September.

Lott's trial for the shooting death of Lauren Landavazo has been set for September 10. A tentative location has been confirmed in Tarrant County.

The Landavazo Family released a statement following the news;

"Today’s news that the person responsible for the murder of our beloved daughter Lauren will finally have to answer for his actions leaves Bianka and I with mixed emotions. While we are relieved that this part of our healing process is moving forward, we are also still aware of the many painful days ahead. We know that whatever the outcome of the trial, our beautiful girl was taken from our earthly lives too soon on September 2nd, 2016 and we cannot change that, no matter how many tears we cry or how deeply we beg. It is a day we know we will never forget and we know our community will never forget it either. For us, it was a day when our dream life turned in to a nightmare. For the other parents of this community, it was a day to be thankful that it was not their child who was the target of such hatred and cowardice."

For a look at the full statement click here. Lott admitted to police he shot Landavazo and Makayla Smith as the pair walked home from school on Friday, September 2, 2016.

