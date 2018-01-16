Students receive help at scholarship writing event

High school students, graduates, and adult learners were given a leg up on Monday at the Wichita Falls Housing Authority Second Annual Scholarship Essay Writing and Financial Aid event.

Volunteers from the community helped college hopefuls write scholarship essays. Some were given a free flash drive to save their work and others were able to print out their essays to be used for scholarship or college applications.

"I think it is definitely beneficial. (I've) been to college myself and I think it is beneficial for (my daughter) to understand the process on her own instead of my kind of spoon feeding information to her," Stephanie Bracks said.

Her daughter, Triniti Patterson took part in the free help. A $500 scholarship was given to a Vernon College student who would be a first-generation college student.

