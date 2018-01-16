Next step taken for affordable housing project

A new affordable housing project looks to be on its way to an area of Maplewood, just off McNiel. (Source: KAUZ)

Wichita Falls city councilors had the opportunity to support five different possible affordable housing projects in the city but decided on this one because the developer is willing to pay $1.5 million to extend Maplewood from McNiel to Lawrence Rd.

Councilors Eric West and Jesse Brown said it was a tough decision but are very satisfied with how everything played out.

The projects are part of a state competition. The developer with the most points is awarded their project.

