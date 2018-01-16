TxDOT to host open house for US 82 project

The Texas Department of Transportation is set to host the public open house meetings on January 22 and 23 for the public to look at a proposed project for US 82. (Source: TxDOT.gov)

Two meetings about proposed improvements to U.S. 82 from Henrietta to Nocona are set to take place later this month.

The Texas Department of Transportation is set to host the public open house meetings on January 22 and 23.

The U.S. 82 project includes widening to four lanes to improve connectivity, decrease traffic congestion, and increase mobility between Henrietta and Nocona which could benefit areas like Ringgold.

TxDOT began planning this project in late 2016 and held the first round of public meetings in 2017. These upcoming meetings will show the proposed route for the right of way acquisition between Henrietta and Nocona.

The open house will allow the public to view plans, visit with staff and share comments. There will not be a formal presentation so attendees are invited to come and go as their schedule allows.

Monday, January 22 - Henrietta

5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Holman Center - 211 N. Clay Street

Tuesday, January 23 - Nocona

5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

VFW Ballroom - 100 Baylor Street

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved

