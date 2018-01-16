Crews respond to fire in Clay Co. - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Crews respond to fire in Clay Co.

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
Crews respond to a large fire in Clay Co. on Tuesday afternoon. (Source: KAUZ) Crews respond to a large fire in Clay Co. on Tuesday afternoon. (Source: KAUZ)
CLAY COUNTY, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

Emergency officials in Clay Co. said a riding lawnmower sparked a grass fire that scorched 100 acres Tuesday afternoon. 

We're told the mower backfired sparking the fire. Firefighters from Dean, Jolly, Petrolia, and Henrietta responded to the scene. 

Smoke could be seen billowing from the property along FM 2393 and Ray Road in Dean just north of Jolly. Officials said several homes were threatened at one point but no buildings were lost except a small storage shed. 

No injuries were reported. 

