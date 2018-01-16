Burkburnett man arrested for sex crimes against child

On Saturday, Russell Alan Klimek, 47, was booked into the Wichita Co. Jail. An investigation into the allegations against him began on December 7, 2017. (Source: WCSO)

A Burkburnett man is behind bars accused of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child.

On Saturday, Russell Alan Klimek, 47, was booked into the Wichita Co. Jail. An investigation into the allegations against him began on December 7, 2017.

A detective from the Burkburnett Police Department received a report from the Wichita Falls Police Department about an aggravated sexual assault of a child that allegedly took place in Burkburnett three years prior.

The victim alleges she was touched inappropriately by Klimek when she was 8-years-old.

A warrant was issued for Klimek's arrest on January 8. He remains in the Wichita Co. Jail on a $50,000 bond.

