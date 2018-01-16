Landavazo family reacts to Lott trial date set

The Landavazo Family sent a full statement to Newschannel 6 following the announcement the man accused of killing Lauren Landavazo will stand trial in September. Read the full statement below.

Today’s news that the person responsible for the murder of our beloved daughter Lauren will finally have to answer for his actions leaves Bianka and I with mixed emotions. While we are relieved that this part of our healing process is moving forward, we are also still aware of the many painful days ahead. We know that whatever the outcome of the trial, our beautiful girl was taken from our earthly lives too soon on September 2nd, 2016 and we cannot change that, no matter how many tears we cry or how deeply we beg. It is a day we know we will never forget and we know our community will never forget it either. For us, it was a day when our dream life turned in to a nightmare. For the other parents of this community, it was a day to be thankful that it was not their child who was the target of such hatred and cowardice.

We hope you all hugged your kids longer and tighter than normal that night. But more importantly, we hope that in the 502 days since that tragedy, that each and every day you have not let your children leave the house without a hug and a kiss goodbye and the assurance that they mean more than all of the treasure in the world to you, for as we learned with terrible certainty that day, you just never know when might be the last time you get to give them that hug and kiss or to tell them how much you love them. We are heartbroken over the senseless act of violence that robbed her of her life and left so many in our family and community devastated, but we are uplifted by the support of some truly wonderful people in our daughter’s hometown of Wichita Falls. She was truly a unique, loving soul and those who knew her will never forget her and her legacy lives on through them.

The way Lauren lived her life being kind to others and trying to help those who were lonely or troubled, makes Bianka and I more proud than any words can capture. We always wished for a daughter, one who would not only bring joy to our lives, but to anyone who met her. In that regard, we most certainly got our wish. She had so much to offer the world and it is a lesser place without her in it, but what an amazing gift she was in the short time she had. We can only hope to have lived half as good a life as she did when the day comes that our test in this life is finally over. That day will be the day our pain and tears stop. While justice in the courts for Lauren and Makayla is a necessary step, it does not bring her back or change what happened. But, for us, and especially for the kids who were there that horrible day, it can help heal. They deserve to grow up in a world where they do not have to worry that the day they leave home for school, or church, or the movies, will be their last. They should feel like what they truly are, the center of our lives, cherished beyond words and carrying the hope for the future on their shoulders.

Vern and Bianka Landavazo

