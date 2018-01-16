It's going to be another brutally cold night. Lows by morning will be in the 3-10 degree range. There won't be much wind and wind chills will not be a factor. Despite full sunshine, Wednesday will remain cold with highs reaching the middle 30s. A warming trend gets underway Thursday into the weekend. Highs will rise from near 50 Thursday, to 65 Friday, and possibly in the 70s this weekend. Any rain chances remain small.

Ken Johnson, First Alert Chief Meteorologist