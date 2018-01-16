Welcome Warm Up Begins

This is the coldest morning in at least a couple of years for may Texoma towns with current temperatures in the single digits. The good news this morning is there is no wind. Relatively speaking this afternoon won't be too bad with light winds, sunshine and highs in the upper 30s. We'll see a gradual warm up between now and the weekend thanks to increasing south winds. Highs will be in the low 50s Friday and into the 60s Friday.

A powerful storm system will impact our weekend forecast bringing high winds and a slight chance of thunderstorms Saturday night. Highs will be near 70s Saturday and in the 50s Sunday.

John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist