MSU students try to stay warm on first day back

Midwestern State University students were welcomed back to class today with single digit temperatures. At 7:30 this morning, the temperature in Wichita Falls fell to six degrees that beat the old record low of seven degrees in 1930. Students tried to stay warm while walking to class by wearing layers and drinking hot drinks.

"Well I had 8 am weights so I drove to weights. I didn't walk to class," said Midwestern State student AJ Gulley.

"I'm just now getting out the dorms so it was pretty cold," said Midwestern State student Justin Basley.

MSU set up a table full of hot teas and hot chocolate inside the Clark Student Center to help students stay warm throughout the day.

Copyright 2017 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved