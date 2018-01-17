Mustang men, women both falter in 2nd half at Cameron

Mustang men can't hold 10-point lead in Lawton

Midwestern State was unable to hold on to a 10-point second half lead on Tuesday, falling to Cameron 76-62 at Aggie Gym.



Senior guards Devante Pullum and Brandon Neel sparked the offense. Pullum finished with a team-high 19 points while Neel added 14 points and six rebounds for the Mustangs. Sophomore guard Logan Hicks tacked on 10 more points and junior guard Ola Ayodele snagged a season-high 14 rebounds.



The Mustangs took a six-point lead into the locker room at the half, but gave up 50 points in the second half on 51.6 percent shooting, including six three pointers.



Offensively, Midwestern State had almost identical numbers from the first half to the second half, but was simply unable to get stops on the defensive end.



Up 44-35 with 11:46 to play, Cameron strung together a 14-0 run which started with three-straight treys to give the Aggies the lead for good.



The Mustangs would pull within three on a Pullum three-pointer with 6:23 to play, but Cameron progressively stretched the lead to double-digits to close out the game.



The Aggies' JV Long led the way for CU, scoring 20 points and going 10-of-11 from the free throw line. He also grabbed eight boards and four assists.

Midwestern State falls to 6-12 on the season and 3-6 in Lone Star Conference action. The Mustangs fall to 2-5 on the road this season.

Midwestern State is back in action on Thursday, Jan. 25 at Texas A&M-Commerce. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m.

31-point third quarter dooms Mustang women in loss

The MSU Mustangs were unable to overcome a 31-point third quarter from Cameron, en-route to a 73-56 loss at Aggie Gym on Tuesday.



After allowing just 26 points and 26.8 percent shooting in the first half, the Mustangs allowed the Aggies to shoot 58.8 percent in the third quarter and 58.6 in the second half. Cameron opened up the third on a 19-6 run over the first seven minutes to take the lead for good.



The Maroon and Gold did no favors to themselves offensively after the intermission, shooting just 25.0 percent from the field in the second half while committing eight turnovers.



Junior guard Chelcie Kizart led the Mustangs with 11 points while going 4-for-4 from the free throw line and grabbing three rebounds. Senior forward Micheline Mercelita posted her second-straight game with nine rebounds and senior guard Kristin Rydell had a season-high seven assists, the most by any MSU player this season.



Sophomore guard Jamie Bonnarens led all players with 26 points while grabbing eight rebounds in the win for the Aggies.



After the setback, the Mustangs fall to 9-6 overall and 6-3 in Lone Star Conference play. The loss snapped a two-game winning streak by Midwestern State, which fell to 0-3 in its last three road games.

Midwestern State is back in action on Thursday, Jan. 18 against Texas Woman's at D.L. Ligon Coliseum. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m.

