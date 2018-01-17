Scores and highlights from HS hoops, Jan. 16

Highlights of Rider's boys vs Sherman, Archer City's #14 girls and boys at Electra, Vernon's girls at Iowa Park and #3 Notre Dame's girls at #10 Christ Academy from Tuesday night!
Highlights of Rider's boys vs Sherman, Archer City's #14 girls and boys at Electra, Vernon's girls at Iowa Park and #3 Notre Dame's girls at #10 Christ Academy from Tuesday night!
Both the Mustang men and women held halftime leads, but couldn't keep the advantage in losses Tuesday at Cameron
Both the Mustang men and women held halftime leads, but couldn't keep the advantage in losses Tuesday at Cameron
Olympic gymnastics champion Simone Biles says she is among the athletes sexually abused by a now-imprisoned former USA Gymnastics team doctor.
Olympic gymnastics champion Simone Biles says she is among the athletes sexually abused by a now-imprisoned former USA Gymnastics team doctor.
This weekend, Rider High School freshman Tre Byrd suited up for Team USA in the "International Bowl" at AT&T Stadium in Arlington!
This weekend, Rider High School freshman Tre Byrd suited up for Team USA in the "International Bowl" at AT&T Stadium in Arlington!