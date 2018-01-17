Scores and highlights from HS hoops, Jan. 16 - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Scores and highlights from HS hoops, Jan. 16

By Adam Ostrow, Sports Anchor
Connect
Rider's Kellar Owens leads the fast break against Sherman on Tuesday night / Source: KAUZ Rider's Kellar Owens leads the fast break against Sherman on Tuesday night / Source: KAUZ
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Boys Basketball

District 5-5A

Wichita Falls  75 (0-5)
Denison         92 (2-4)

Sherman  56 (3-2)
Rider        80 (4-1)
RID: Ben Moffat 18 pts, Ty Caswell 15

District 6-4A

Burkburnett  70 (2-0)
Graham       69 (0-2)
BURK: Jalen White 25 pts, 15 reb

Vernon       75 (1-1)
Iowa Park  73 (0-1)
IP: Billy Pearson 18 pts, Cannon Hodges 17

District 8-3A

#11 Bowie  69 (5-1)
Boyd          33 (1-5)

Paradise       42 (2-4)
#12 Nocona  73 (5-1)

City View       55 (2-4)
#19 Holliday  74 (5-1)
HOL: Noah Parker 22 pts

Jacksboro  54 (2-4)
Henrietta    46 (2-4)
JAC: Clay Botello 24 pts

District 9-2A

Archer City  54 (5-1)
Electra         66 (5-0)

Quanah  50 (3-3)
Olney     33 (0-6)

Petrolia    23 (1-5)
Seymour  56 (5-1)

Munday      61 (2-4)
Windthorst  40 (2-3)

District 8-1A

Chillicothe
Benjamin
PPD to Saturday

Knox City  53 (4-0)
Crowell     31 (0-4)

District 17-1A

#7 Graford  78 (2-0)
Newcastle   31 (1-1)

Bryson             37 (0-2)
Throckmorton  46 (2-0)

District 21-1A

Gold-Burg      60 (1-5)
Prairie Valley  67 (3-2)

Saint Jo    28 (1-4)
#6 Slidell  54 (5-0)

TAPPS 1-1A

Notre Dame        39 (1-3)
Christ Academy  42 (3-1)

Girls Basketball

District 5-5A

Sherman  37 (1-6)
Rider        49 (2-5)

Wichita Falls  46 (1-6)
#10 Denison  64 (7-0)

District 6-4A

Burkburnett  61 (2-1)
Graham        62 (3-0)
BURK: Eternity Jackson 29 pts
GRA: Nicole King 16 pts

Vernon      41 (0-4)
Iowa Park  57 (1-2)

District 8-3A

Bowie  50 (8-0)
Boyd   37 (2-6)

Paradise  44 (5-3)
Nocona    53 (5-3)
NOC: Averee Kleinhans 17 pts, Emma Meekins 13

Jacksboro  63 (7-1)
Henrietta    24 (1-7)
JAC: Baylee Thompson 14 pts, 12 reb, Trinity Tisdale 14 pts, 10 stl

City View  23 (0-8)
Holliday    72 (4-4)
HOL: Kersten Boyd 20 pts

District 9-2A

Munday           24 (2-6)
#5 Windthorst  75 (7-0)
WIN: Tatum Veitenheimer 26 pts, Claire Hemmi 12, Grace Hoegger/Kora Pennartz 11 each

#14 Archer City  48 (7-1)
Electra               42 (3-4)

Quanah  42 (3-5)
Olney     32 (0-8)

Petrolia           31 (3-5)
#19 Seymour  52 (6-2)

District 8-1A

Chillicothe
Benjamin
PPD to Saturday

Knox City  18 (1-3)
Crowell     45 (3-1)

District 17-1A

Graford      50 (4-0)
Newcastle  33 (3-1)

Bryson             31 (3-1)
Throckmorton  27 (1-3)

District 21-1A

Gold-Burg       28 (1-6)
Prairie Valley  46 (3-4)

TAPPS 1-1A

#3 Notre Dame          25 (3-1)
#10 Christ Academy  27 (3-1)

HS Soccer

Rider girls at Kennedale: Canceled

Hirschi boys and girls at Graham: Canceled

Lubbock Estacado at Burkburnett girls: postponed to Wednesday at 4:15 p.m.

Copyright 2018 KAUZ Sports All Rights Reserved

  • SportsMore>>

  • Scores and highlights from HS hoops, Jan. 16

    Scores and highlights from HS hoops, Jan. 16

    Wednesday, January 17 2018 12:50 AM EST2018-01-17 05:50:45 GMT
    Rider's Kellar Owens leads the fast break against Sherman on Tuesday night / Source: KAUZRider's Kellar Owens leads the fast break against Sherman on Tuesday night / Source: KAUZ

    Highlights of Rider's boys vs Sherman, Archer City's #14 girls and boys at Electra, Vernon's girls at Iowa Park and #3 Notre Dame's girls at #10 Christ Academy from Tuesday night!

    Highlights of Rider's boys vs Sherman, Archer City's #14 girls and boys at Electra, Vernon's girls at Iowa Park and #3 Notre Dame's girls at #10 Christ Academy from Tuesday night!

  • Mustang men, women both falter in 2nd half at Cameron

    Mustang men, women both falter in 2nd half at Cameron

    Wednesday, January 17 2018 12:44 AM EST2018-01-17 05:44:14 GMT
    Nelson Haggerty talks to his team during a timeout in Tuesday's loss at Cameron / Source: KAUZNelson Haggerty talks to his team during a timeout in Tuesday's loss at Cameron / Source: KAUZ

    Both the Mustang men and women held halftime leads, but couldn't keep the advantage in losses Tuesday at Cameron

    Both the Mustang men and women held halftime leads, but couldn't keep the advantage in losses Tuesday at Cameron

  • Olympic champ Simone Biles says she was abused by doctor

    Olympic champ Simone Biles says she was abused by doctor

    Monday, January 15 2018 5:23 PM EST2018-01-15 22:23:09 GMT
    Tuesday, January 16 2018 12:23 PM EST2018-01-16 17:23:36 GMT

    Olympic gymnastics champion Simone Biles says she is among the athletes sexually abused by a now-imprisoned former USA Gymnastics team doctor.

    Olympic gymnastics champion Simone Biles says she is among the athletes sexually abused by a now-imprisoned former USA Gymnastics team doctor.

    •   
Powered by Frankly