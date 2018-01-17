Temperatures drop but a crossing guard doesn't drop his smile

A record breaking low of 6 degrees was set yesterday morning in Wichita Falls. Jimmy Murphy was still found at the crosswalk for Milam Elementary School wearing his yellow and orange vest and holding a big red stop sign.

"It's not a hard job, but it's I feel like, an important one," Murphy said.

He's been a crossing guard for seven years.

"I guess I'll continue doing it until I can't anymore," Murphy said.

He is there when the wind chill drops below zero.

"He's out here, and he's so friendly all the time and he's always so happy," Stormi Wright said.

Murphy said he wears four layers, a hat, gloves, and a face mask.

"You just dress for it, do the best you can, and when it's over you go home and get warm," Murphy said.

Wright said kids are always excited to see him and push the button turn the crossing lights on.

"He's awesome, my kids make me walk and park on this side just so we can walk past him," Wright said. "He's friendly and he memorizes my kids' names and how he does that, I have no idea."

"We just interact and hopefully when they see me, especially in the morning it will help make their day go a little smoother," Murphy said.

