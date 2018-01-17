Crews respond to house fire in Wichita Falls

No injuries were reported following the fire at a home in the 3000 block of Thomas Avenue. (Source: KAUZ)

The Wichita Falls Fire Department is investigating following a fire on Wednesday.

Crews were called out to a home in the 3000 block of Thomas Avenue for a structure fire around 11:22 a.m.

Firefighters said the fire sparked in the bathroom of the home and moved to the attic. Officials said the blaze was extinguished in around ten minutes.

Crews worked to take care of hot spots in the home following the fire. A cause is unknown and the investigation is ongoing.

No injuries were reported. Damages are estimated to be around $2500.

