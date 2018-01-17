UPDATED: WFPD releases pictures of bank robbery suspect

WFPD is investigating a possible bank robbery at Legends Bank (Source KAUZ)

A picture of the Legends Bank robbery suspect has been released by WFPD (Source WFPD)

Wichita Falls Police are investigating a bank robbery at Legend Bank near Kemp and Kell Blvd which happened around 1 p.m. Wednesday afternoon..

According to authorities, the robber was armed with a handgun. He was described as a white male with a scruffy beard wearing a beanie, black jacket, white shoes and was 50-60 years old.

No one was injured in the robbery.

The suspect was able to get away with an unknown amount of money.

If you have any information you are encouraged to contact the WFPD at (940) 720-5000, or if you want to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 322-9888.

Crime Stoppers is also featuring this as their "Fresh 48" reward.

