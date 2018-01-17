Morning fire damages home in Wichita Falls - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Morning fire damages home in Wichita Falls

By Christian Terry, Digital Producer
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

A fire damaged a home in Wichita Falls Wednesday morning. It happened around 8:15 a.m. in the 1600 block of Orchard Ave.

Officials say it took around 25 minutes to extinguish the fire and there were no injuries. Damage is estimated to be around $26,000.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

