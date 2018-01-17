The Kitchen seeking help to fund program - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

The Kitchen seeking help to fund program

By Christian Terry, Digital Producer
The Kitchen is reaching out to the community to help them continue to provide clients meals on the weekends.
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

The Kitchen Meals on Wheels program is reaching out to the community to help continue to make sure its clients stay fed through an online event called the Lunch Bunch.

From now until March 8, $200,000 is needed to continue to provide meals to clients on the weekends.

Officials stress if they cannot continue the weekend program, more than 70 percent of those people who rely on them will go hungry.

The goal is to get 1,000 people to donate $20 a month. That is the estimated cost of four fast food meals per month.

Donating a lunch a week will allow the program to continue to provide meals to seniors, children, home-bound, and those who are disabled on the weekends.

To donate, you can go to Thekitchenwf.org. Once there, you can set up a monthly donation on any level under the donate button.

Officials are also asking for you to post on Facebook, tagging The Kitchen or going to the Facebook page and tell them you have joined the Lunch Bunch so they can thank you properly.

