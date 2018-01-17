WF teen charge with fourth aggravated robbery

A young Wichita Falls man, behind bars accused of committing one aggravated robbery, was served with two warrants for two more aggravated robberies this week.

Teen served with two additional aggravated robbery warrants while behind bars

A Raymond Durham, Jr. has been charged with a fourth aggravated robbery. (Source: WCSO)

A Wichita Falls teen has been charged with a fourth aggravated robbery.

The suspect, 19-year-old Raymond Durham, Jr., was arrested in connection with a robbery on December 29, 2017, at the Dollar Saver convenient store in the 900 block of Kemp Blvd. and has since been in the Wichita Co. Jail.

He is now accused of robbing the Zoom in Food Store 1 on Seymour Highway for a third time on December 22, 2017.

The first two alleged robberies occurred at the Zoom in Food Store 1 in October and November 2017.

Last week, Newschannel 6 reported Durham was served a third aggravated robbery warrant while behind bars.

