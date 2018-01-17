WF teen charge with fourth aggravated robbery - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

WF teen charge with fourth aggravated robbery

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
Connect
A Raymond Durham, Jr. has been charged with a fourth aggravated robbery. (Source: WCSO) A Raymond Durham, Jr. has been charged with a fourth aggravated robbery. (Source: WCSO)
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

A Wichita Falls teen has been charged with a fourth aggravated robbery. 

The suspect, 19-year-old Raymond Durham, Jr., was arrested in connection with a robbery on December 29, 2017, at the Dollar Saver convenient store in the 900 block of Kemp Blvd. and has since been in the Wichita Co. Jail.

He is now accused of robbing the Zoom in Food Store 1 on Seymour Highway for a third time on December 22, 2017.

The first two alleged robberies occurred at the Zoom in Food Store 1 in October and November 2017. 

Last week, Newschannel 6 reported Durham was served a third aggravated robbery warrant while behind bars.

